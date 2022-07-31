See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Twin City Home and Design LLC issued permit July 20, for $199,000 new single-family attached residence at 1671 Belclare Road.

Twin City Home and Design LLC issued permit July 20, for $199,000 new single-family attached residence at 1673 Belclare Road.

GNB Global Inc. issued permit July 25, for $3,300,000 new commercial construction of a temporary structure for metal stamping parts at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Expert Builders of Central Illinois issued permit July 26, for new single-family detached residence at 1816 Loblolly Drive.

McLean County

Robert Brown issued permit July 25, for $400,000 addition to a single-family residence at 23349 North 1825 East Road, Towanda.

Big Tiger issued permit July 27, for $300,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 4178 Renaissance Drive, Normal.