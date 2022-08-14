 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal 

Apartment Services of McLean County issued permit Aug. 4, for $60,000 commercial remodel/wall removal at 206 W. Locust St.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $228,000 new single-family detached residence at 2704 Limestone Court.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $228,000 new single-family detached residence at 2701 Shale Road.

McLean County

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Aug. 5, for $410,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15939 Crestwicke Drive, Bloomington.

Brad Olson issued permit Aug. 8, for $50,000 20 by 20 sun room addition at 413 East Northtown Road, Normal. 

