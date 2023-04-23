Normal

FHS Build issued permit April 13, for $744,000 commercial new construction of Hacienda Leon restaurant at 1 Uptown Circle.

Knapp Builders, Inc. issued permit April 14, for $164,000 commercial remodel to replace siding and windows at 111 N. Orr Drive.

100 McKnight LLC issued permit April 14, for $339,500 commercial new construction of five-unit townhouse building 1 at 120 McKnight Drive.

McLean County

Stinde Electric Inc. issued permit April 11, for $92,000 80 by 16 ground-mounted solar array at 30995 McClure Road, Colfax.

Edellman Inc. issued permit April 14, for $58,500 ground-mounted solar array at 28664 North 2650 East Road, Chenoa.

Ron Kiesner issued permit April 18, for $206,000 60-foot diameter grain bin at 1829 North 700 East Road, McLean.

Ron Kiesner issued permit April 18, for $271,800 36-foot diameter grain bit at 1829 North 700 East Road, McLean.