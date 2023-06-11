Bloomington

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit May 2, for $283,000 single-family residence at 5210 Finlen Lane.

Armstrong Builders Inc. issued permit May 4, for $400,000 single-family residence at 1111 Bell Grove Lane.

Iuvo Construction LLC issued permit May 8, for $350,000 single-family residence at 5310 Finlen Lane.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean Co. Inc. issued permit May 8, for $110,000 single-family residence at 17 Trailside Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit May 9, for $240,000 single-family residence at 2602 Handel Drive.

Armstrong Builders Inc. issued permit May 9, for $400,000 single-family residence at 5103 Finlen Lane.

Growmark, Inc. issued permit May 9, for $3,400,000 commercial office building alteration at 1705 Towanda Ave.

Paul Davis Restoration issued permit May 10, for $189,526 for general single-family addition at 1903 Woodbine Road.

Pheasant Lanes Family Fun CTR LLC issued permit May 11, for $100,000 building alteration at 804 N. Hershey Road Unit 2.

Tarter Construction issued permit May 11, for $50,000 commercial office building alteration at 404 N. Hershey Road Unit B.

King Construction of Tremont Inc. issued permit May 16, for $159,675 general tear-off and re-roof at 3 Worthington Court.

John Holt Builder LLC issued permit May 19, for $856,236 new construction of single-family residence at 27 Sunset Road.

J Spencer Construction issued permit May 25, for $936,000 commercial office building alteration at 607 S. Gridley St.

Tomkat Roofing Inc. issued permit May 30, for $96,381 general tear-off and re-roof at 10 Brickyard Drive.

Normal

River City Construction issued permit June 1, for $1,143,451 commercial interior remodel of the Newman Center at 501 S. Main St.

Revive Home Renovations LLC issued permit June 2, for $57,500 commercial remodel to update kitchen, bath, and laundry units at 800 S. University St.