See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit April 1, for $54,000 general roofing at 3113 Squall Way.

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit April 1, for $52,000 general roofing at 3115 Rudder Lane.

Franke Construction issued permit April 1, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2610 Handel Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit April 1, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2608 Handel Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit April 1, for $200,000 construction of single-family residence at 2604 Handel Drive.

Superior Drywall Finishing issued permit April 1, for $100,000 single-family remodel of main floor with new layout, new bathrooms and new kitchen at 2 Cherrywood Lane.

Iuvo Construction issued permit April 5, for $190,000 new single-family duplex home at 1919 Glenbridge Road.

Iuvo Construction issued permit April 5, for $190,000 new single-family duplex home at 1917 Glenbridge Road.

Normal

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit March 29, for $310,000 new single-family detached residence at 2423 Boulder Drive.

3-D Custom Homes issued permit March 30, for $200,000 new single-family detached residence at 1239 Silver Oak Circle.

Union Roofing Co., Inc. issued permit March 30, for $199,500 commercial remodel of the Baby Fold's roof at 614 Oglesby Ave.

Homes by Tentac issued permit April 5, for $400,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2945 Glendale Lane.

Lemons Construction issued permit April 5, for $300,000 new single-family detached residence at 1335 Bryce Court.

McLean County

Catalyst Construction issued permit April 1, for $150,000 commercial bathroom and shower renovation project for Nussbaum Transportation at 19336 North 1425 East Road, Hudson.

Knapp Builders issued permit April 4, for $700,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 15974 Crestwicke Drive, Bloomington.

