Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Normal

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit May 22, for $3,800,000 new commercial construction of Genesis car dealership at 308 Landmark Drive.

Midwest Construction Professionals issued permit May 17, for $2,200,000 commercial classroom additions inside Epiphany Catholic School at 1002 E. College Ave.

Rivian Automotive LLC issued permit May 18, for $617,411 commercial Rivian stamping metals and calibration lab at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Rivian Automotive LLC issued permit May 18, for $2,008,262 commercial NC2 modular network center at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit May 22, for $447,080 commercial Carle MOC 3rd floor office remodel at 1304 Franklin Ave.

Sri Karthik issued permit May 23, for $675,000 single-family detached residence at 1248 Silver Oak Circle Lot 32.