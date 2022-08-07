 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

River City Construction issued permit July 7, for $131,531 general service/repair garage alteration at 2 Auto Row Drive.

All Seasons Roofing issued permit July 7, for $55,600 general roofing at 501 S. Towanda Barnes Road.

Renewal by Anderson issued permit July 7, for $90,000 general window/door replacement at 2203 Berrywood Lane.

Marshall Concrete issued permit July 14, for $100,000 general asphalt overlay at 102 Donnie Drive.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit July 18, for $150,000 commercial hotel/motel alteration at 3202 E. Empire St.

Tomkat Roofing, Inc. issued permit July 18, for $62,860 general roofing at 10 Brickyard Drive Unit A.

Landmark Construction & Renovations issued permit July 20, for $410,000 commercial warehouse alteration at 1616 General Electric Road Unit 1.

Normal 

K&K Construction & Concrete issued permit July 29, for $55,000 residential 14 by 14 room addition at 1114 N. Oak St.

Harold O'Shea Builders issued permit Aug. 1, for $362,400 commercial remodel of Springfield Clinic; Normal Peds. Clinic at 2005 Jacobssen Drive.

McLean County

Sapphire Sky Windy Energy LLC/Invenergy issued permit June 24, for $400,000 meteorological tower at 382 North 3374 East Road, Farmer City.

JKC Real Estate Investment LLC issued permit July 27, for $185,000 32 by 42 attached garage at 10445 East 1300 North Road, Bloomington.

