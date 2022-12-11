editor's pick Building permits See the latest McLean County building permits Dec 11, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NormalArmstrong Builders Inc. issued permit Dec. 6, for $202,300 new single-family detached residence at 1208 Granite Way. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Business Energy Residence Construction Permit Mclean County Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 1 killed in crash on Ireland Grove Road Authorities are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park. LeRoy woman identified in fatal crash Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Leroy woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. 1 killed in crash near LeRoy One person was killed in a crash just east of LeRoy, the coroner said. Jason Barickman to resign from Illinois Senate State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, plans to resign from the Illinois Senate next month. Normal police investigating two armed robberies One robbery was reported Wednesday afternoon in Fairview Park, and the other was Thursday morning on the Constitution Trail, Normal police said. New luxury housing development planned for Normal Plans are moving forward for a new luxury multi-family housing complex in Normal that developers say could help alleviate the area's housing crunch. Details: IHSA brings state football championship games back to Hancock Stadium Hancock Stadium was home of the title games from 1974-98. Bloomington man gets 18 years for cocaine felony A prosecutor described Edward L. Holmes as “one of, if not the, biggest drug dealer in McLean County.” 18 Bloomington residents displaced in duplex fire Eighteen people have been displaced following a fire that left a duplex in Bloomington unlivable, authorities said. Rivian responds to reports of bedbugs at Normal plant Rivian Automotive is taking action after reports of bedbugs in an area of its Normal manufacturing plant, the company confirmed Friday.