Bloomington

Core Construction Services of IL Inc. issued permit Feb. 8, for $129,479 commercial education building alteration at 502 E. Empire St.

BJ Armstrong Inc. issued permit Feb. 8, for $55,000 general single-family alteration of kitchen and master bathroom at 18359 Kickapoo Lane.

Keystone Homes/Pride Homes issued permit Feb. 9, for $290,000 new construction of single-family residence at 50 Brookstone Circle.

Kris Spaulding Construction Inc. issued permit Feb. 16, for $90,750 general single-family addition of in-law suite/partial garage conversion at 26 Pebblebrook Court.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Feb. 28, for $244,000 new construction of family duplex residence at 1912 Dunraven Road.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Feb. 28 for $244,000 new construction of family duplex residence at 1910 Dunraven Road.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit Feb. 28, for $111,114 commercial education building alteration at 1301 W. Washington St.

Normal

Climate Pros LLC issued permit March 6, for $546,955 commercial interior remodel of Jewel at 901 S. Cottage Ave.

Catalyst Construction, Inc. issued permit March 7, for $120,000 commercial remodel of existing tenant space at 1715 Bradford Lane Suite 150-155.

McLean County

ADP Solar issued permit March 2, for $53,000 ground-mounted solar array at 26636 North 2850 East Road, Chenoa.

Randy and Marjorie Schmidgall issued permit March 6, for $60,000 pool and patio at 15946 North 975 East Road, Bloomington.

Todd Hartman issued permit March 7, for $98,000 pool and patio accessory to single-family residence at 260 Sterling Road, Bloomington.

DWK Farms Inc. issued permit March 8, for $115,371 48 foot diameter grain bin at 9053 East 200 North Road, McLean.