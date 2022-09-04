See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Aug. 24, for $1,510,000 commercial new construction of EOL re-rate; WAHA #3 & #4 Arch., M.E.P.'s at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Paul Davis Restoration issued permit Aug. 24, for $143,567 commercial remodel of fire damage repair unit 33 at 1700 N. School St.

Reliable Pools issued permit Aug. 25, for $57,900 to install a residential 16 by 32 inground pool at 2172 Granby Lane.

Backyard Living issued permit Aug. 25, for $50,000 residential pool at 1020 Meadow Lark Road.

Reinhart Grounds Maintenance Inc. issued permit Aug. 25, for $70,000 residential pool, fence and landscaping at 1717 Pfitzer Road.

Laurie Burke issued permit Aug. 25, for $50,000 residential interior remodel at 25 Norbloom Ave.

3-D Custom Homes issued permit Aug. 25, for $525,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1233 Silver Oak Circle.

Johnco Construction Inc. issued permit Aug. 29 for $13,947,000 CTE addition and interior remodel at 1502 Community College Drive Building SCA.

Renewal by Anderson issued permit Aug. 30, for $59,000 residential remodel to replace windows at 2011 Bramblewood CC Court.

McLean County

Keystone Homes issued permit Aug. 25, for $650,000 single-family residence at 9465 Crossbow Drive, Bloomington.

Armstrong Builders issued permit Aug. 25, for $195,000 30 by 29 bedroom, bathroom, utility and laundry room addition to a single-family dwelling at 3484 North 1775 East Road, Heyworth.

Evergreen FS issued permit Aug. 26, for $153,000 gaming room interior remodel with two restrooms, 10 gaming units and a janitor closet at 1808 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington.