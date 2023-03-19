Normal
P.J. Hoerr issued permit March 13, for $1,055,000 for commercial remodel; Rivian stamping tents phase 3 at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
McLean County
Legacy Solar issued permit March 10, for $54,000 ground-mounted solar array at 28430 East 1400 North Road, Ellsworth.
Backyard Living issued permit March 13, for $80,000 14 by 33 inground pool and patio at 14 Cover Hill, Bloomington.
Colton Grider issued permit March 14, for $520,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 17549 North 800 East Road, Bloomington.
Ryan and Katherine Gallagher issued permit March 15, for $60,000 30 by 40 shed accessory to single-family residence at 16471 McLean Road, Danvers.
Hoffman Ochs General Contractors LLC issued permit March 16, for $1,000,000 single-family residence with attached garages at 9491 Crossbow Drive, Bloomington.