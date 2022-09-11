See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Core 3 Property Management issued permit Aug. 4, for $50,000 commercial office building alteration at 2205 E. Empire St.

Mastec Network Solutions issued permit Aug. 4, for $125,000 commercial telecom antenna facility at 1900 W. Washington St.

Tarter Construction issued permit Aug. 5, for $100,000 commercial multi-family alteration at 303 E. Oakland Ave.

Charlie Knapp Builders Inc. issued permit Aug. 8, for $480,000 commercial remodel of former dry cleaner into new restaurant at 2205 E. Oakland Ave.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Aug. 9, for $255,000 new construction of single-family residence at 21 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Aug. 11, for $275,000 new construction of single-family residence at 3 Stonehouse Court.

City of Bloomington issued permit Aug. 18, for $223,687 commercial parking garage alteration at 202 W. Market St.

City of Bloomington issued permit Aug. 18, for $642,100 commercial parking garage alteration at 101 E. Front St.

Felmley Dickerson Co. issued permit Aug. 19, for $79,000 commercial place of worship alteration to basement and electrical system at 711 N. Main St.

Henson Robinson Co. issued permit Aug. 23, for $2,057,083 general tear off and re-roof with one layer upon completion at 2202 Graf Drive.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Aug. 24, for $230,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2504 Savanna Road.

Renewal by Anderson issued permit Aug. 31, for $51,400 general window and door replacement at 2205 Woodfield Road.

Normal

Titan Solar Power II Inc. issued permit Sept. 1, for $56,076 residential rooftop solar array at 1004 Sheridan Road.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Sept. 6, for $430,427 commercial remodel to re-locate Morton building at 2450 Electric Ave.