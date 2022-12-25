 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Banks Remodeling Inc. issued permit Dec. 14, for $79,000 residential sunroom addition at 1124 Meadow Lark Road.

First Company issued permit Dec. 15, for $59,800 commercial interior remodel of tobacco shop at 1101 N. Main St. Ste. A.

Backyard Living issued permit Dec. 16, for $75,000 residential inground swimming pool at 25 Norbloom Ave.

Paul Joyce issued permit Dec. 16, for $59,040 residential installation of solar panels on rooftop at 607 S. Blair Drive. 

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Dec. 20, for $579,500 commercial remodel of Rivian EOL Static Water Booths at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

