See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
Banks Remodeling Inc. issued permit Dec. 14, for $79,000 residential sunroom addition at 1124 Meadow Lark Road.
First Company issued permit Dec. 15, for $59,800 commercial interior remodel of tobacco shop at 1101 N. Main St. Ste. A.
Backyard Living issued permit Dec. 16, for $75,000 residential inground swimming pool at 25 Norbloom Ave.
Paul Joyce issued permit Dec. 16, for $59,040 residential installation of solar panels on rooftop at 607 S. Blair Drive.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Dec. 20, for $579,500 commercial remodel of Rivian EOL Static Water Booths at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.