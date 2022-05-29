See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Franke Construction issued permit May 11, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2508 Savanna Road.

Franke Construction issued permit May 11, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2514 Savanna Road.

Franke Construction issued permit May 11, for $190,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2512 Savanna Road.

Franke Construction issued permit May 11, for $190,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2806 Steppe Lane.

Franke Construction issued permit May 11, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2804 Steppe Lane.

PJ Hoerr issued permit May 11, for $14,889,182 commercial warehouse construction of new hangar facility with interior and exterior parking, offices, plane storage and misc. storage rooms at 2901 E. Empire St.

Femley Dickerson Co. issued permit May 18, for $15,000,000 commercial education building phased addition; reno of interior spaces, construction of new parking structure, site work at 205 E. Olive St.

Normal

Stark Excavating issued permit May 20, for $75,000 commercial demo of ISU apartment at 402 W. Locust St.

Stark Excavating issued permit May 20, for $75,000 commercial demo of ISU apartment at 404. W. Locust St.

Expert Builders of Central Illinois issued permit May 23, for $280,000 new single-family detached residence at 2410 Boulder Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit May 24, for $278,000 new single-family detached residence at 1631 Duncannon Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit May 24, for $278,000 new single-family detached residence at 1627 Duncannon Drive.

Tarter Construction issued permit May 24, for $278,000 new single-family detached residence at 1625 Duncannon Drive.

McLean County

RBCI issued permit May 19, for $55,000 26 by 26 addition to single-family dwelling at 8436 Prairie Trail, Bloomington.

Craig and Angela Negangard issued permit May 20, for $110,000 private garage addition to single-family residence at 8397 North 1970 East Road, Bloomington.

