Bloomington

Renewal by Anderson issued permit April 3, for $57,000 general window/door replacement at 10 Inverness Drive.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean County Co Inc. issued permit April 10, for $100,600 single-family residence at 1305 Bunn St.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit April 11, for $68,000 commercial multi-family alteration at 203 Lily Lane Unit B.

Banks Remodeling Inc. issued permit April 14, for $72,250 general single-family addition at 3620 Baldocchi Drive.

Charlie Knapp Builders Inc. issued permit April 17, for $123,000 general single-family alteration at 3302 Monterey Road.

H J Eppel & Co Inc. issued permit April 18, for $162,711 general replacement of existing asphalt on South Parking Lot at 202 E. Hamilton Road.

Illinois Valley Construction issued permit April 20, for $132,700 commercial office building alteration at 908 N. Hershey Road Unit 1.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean Co. Inc. issued permit April 20, for $50,300 single-family residence at 1307 Bunn St.

Joe Lamberti issued permit April 21, for $149,000 single-family residence at 63 Pebblebrook Court.

Messing Construction issued permit April 24, for $87,900 general roofing at 3102 E. Hamilton Road.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit April 24, for $67,850 commercial multi-family alteration at 2025 E. Lincoln St. Unit 2221.

Tarter Construction issued permit April 25, for $70,000 commercial mercantile building alteration at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway Unit 4.

Tarter Construction issued permit April 25, for $70,000 commercial mercantile building alteration at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway Unit 5.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit April 27, for $67,850 commercial multi-family alteration at 2025 E. Lincoln St. Unit 1211.

Normal

Michael Dolan issued permit May 4, for $72,000 residential interior remodel at 14 Maple Place.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit May 4, for $443,000 new single-family detached residence at 2129 Heather Ridge Drive.

All Seasons Roofing Inc. issued permit May 5, for $119,000 commercial tear-off and re-roof at 1510 N. Main St.

McLean County

Jason and Jamie Grant issued permit May 8, for $50,000 family room and office addition to single-family dwelling at 6845 East 1175 North Road, Bloomington.

Jim Olson issued permit May 10, for $100,000 truck scale at 319 Dreamwold Road, Bloomington.