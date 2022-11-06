See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Custom Collection Inc. issued permit Oct. 5, for $75,000 general single-family alteration including kitchen and master bath remodel and two new windows at 10 Country Club Place.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Oct. 10, for $240,000 new construction of single-family residential duplex at 1914 Dunraven Road.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Oct. 10, for $240,000 new construction of single-family residential duplex at 1916 Dunraven Road.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit Oct. 10, for $50,000 commercial office building alteration at 405 N. Hershey Road Unit 6.

Westminster Village Inc. issued permit Oct. 11, for $105,800 commercial multi-family alteration at 2025 E. Lincoln St.

Tennis Construction Management issued permit Oct. 11, for $1,800,000 commercial multi-family - 5+ units at 3002 Rudder Lane.

Tennis Construction Management issued permit Oct. 11, for $1,800,000 commercial multi-family - 5+ units at 3006 Rudder Lane.

Tarter Construction issued permit Oct. 12, for $175,000 commercial amusement/rec building alteration at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway Unit 2 & 3.

Union Roofing Co. issued permit Oct. 13, for $279,000 general roofing at 301 S. Prospect Road.

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit Oct. 14, for $62,000 general roofing at 1801 Eastland Drive Building 5.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit Oct. 14, for $80,000 commercial parking lot at 2205 E. Empire St.

Catalyst Construction issued permit Oct. 21, for $2,100,000 commercial office building alteration at 102 S. East St.

O'Shea Builders issued permit Oct. 21, for $1,054,455 commercial office building alteration at 1701 Towanda Ave.

Charlie Knapp Builders Inc. issued permit Oct. 21, for $600,000 new construction of single-family residence at 24889 Nighthawk Road.

City of Bloomington issued permit Oct. 24, for $50,000 commercial construction of new restroom/storage building at 1001 Ethell Parkway.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit Oct. 26, for $1,900,000 new construction of commercial office building at 2402 1/2 E. Empire St.

O'Shea Builders issued permit Oct. 31, for $603,542 commercial office building alteration at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Normal

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Oct. 26, for $6,202,988 commercial new construction of ancillary test modules BP02; arch M.E.P. at 2450 Electric Ave. BLDG.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Nov. 1, for $215,000 new construction of residential duplex at 505 Wild Turkey Lane.

Homes by Tentac issued permit Nov. 1, for $290,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 410 Bobwhite Way.

McLean County

Robert and Jennifer Vericella issued permit Oct. 26, for $450,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 3002 Harvest Hill Ave., Bloomington.