See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Coastal Steel Structures issued permit June 2, for $3,282,927 for commercial new construction of north battery building #2 steel shell/core pkg. at 2450 Electric Ave.

Catalyst Construction issued permit June 3, for $737,782 commercial remodel of WDC Testing Center at 1500 W. Raab Road.

McLean County

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 4, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at PO Box 107.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 4, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 31114 East 400 North Road, LeRoy.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 4, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 32660 East 1200 North Road, Arrowsmith.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 4, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 111 East Green St., Champaign.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 4, for $3,739,592 commercial wind turbine at 27 Oak Park Road, Bloomington.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 12, for $4,093,700 commercial wind turbine at 400 Chatham Road Ste. 200, Springfield.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 12, for $3,739,592 commercial wind turbine at PO Box 13519.

Sapphire Sky Wind Energy issued permit May 12, for $3,739,592 commercial wind turbine at 1603 Indigo Drive, Morton.

Jason Shell issued permit June 1, for $86,000 inground pool accessory to a single-family residence at 19582 Nottingham Drive, Bloomington.

