Normal

100 McKnight LLC issued permit March 16, for $339,500 commercial new construction of building J at 120 McKnight Drive.

Seneca Companies issued permit March 17, for $706,524 commercial remodel/canopy storage building replacement at 2001 Eagle Road.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit March 20, for $201,000 new single-family detached residence at 1741 Beech St.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit March 20, for $250,650 new single-family detached residence at 1743 Beech St.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit March 20, for $227,820 new single-family detached residence at 1745 Beech St.

Lemons Construction issued permit March 21, for $209,000 new single-family detached residence at 1831 Derek Drive.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit March 22, for $475,000 new single-family detached residence at 1216 Granite Way.

McLean County

LNS Enterprise LLC issued permit Feb. 28, for $200,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 9415 Orion Drive, Bloomington.

McLean County Parks & Recreation issued permit March 20, for $90,000 71 by 40 boathouse building at 12589 Recreation Drive, Hudson.