See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Jodi Construction issued permit April 11, for $230,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2611 Handel Drive.
Catalyst Construction issued permit April 12, for $508,000 commercial office building alteration of breakrooms on 2nd and 4th floor of buildings C & D including mechanical alterations at 1 State Farm Plaza.
Normal
Walbridge River City Joint Venture issued permit April 14, for $35,922,680 for commercial West N1 addition at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Catalyst Construction issued permit April 18, for $175,000 commercial Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy remodel at 1302 Franklin Ave.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit April 19, for $120,000 commercial remodel for Cancer Center at 407 E. Vernon Ave.
McLean County
Coach House Garages issued permit April 19, for $50,000 24 by 32 attached garage to single-family residence at 15845 E. Old Orchard Road, Bloomington.