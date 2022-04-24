 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Jodi Construction issued permit April 11, for $230,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2611 Handel Drive.

Catalyst Construction issued permit April 12, for $508,000 commercial office building alteration of breakrooms on 2nd and 4th floor of buildings C & D including mechanical alterations at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Normal

Walbridge River City Joint Venture issued permit April 14, for $35,922,680 for commercial West N1 addition at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Catalyst Construction issued permit April 18, for $175,000 commercial Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy remodel at 1302 Franklin Ave.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit April 19, for $120,000 commercial remodel for Cancer Center at 407 E. Vernon Ave.

McLean County

Coach House Garages issued permit April 19, for $50,000 24 by 32 attached garage to single-family residence at 15845 E. Old Orchard Road, Bloomington.

