Bloomington

Franke Construction II Inc issued permit March 6, for $165,000 new single-family residence at 1507 Lincoln Park Drive.

Core Construction Services of IL Inc issued permit March 8, for $8,850,000 commercial rooming house alteration at 1211 N. Main St.

Climate Pros Inc issued permit March 9, for $533,947 commercial mercantile building alteration at 2203 E. Oakland Ave.

Catalyst Construction Inc issued permit March 13, for $390,000 commercial office building alteration at 2 Yount Drive.

H J Eppel & Co Inc issued permit March 14, for $126,800 commercial parking lot at 3203 E. Washington St.

Armstrong Builders Inc issued permit March 16, for $350,000 new single-family residence at 1503 Lincoln Park Drive.

Armstrong Builders Inc issued permit March 16, for $350,000 new single-family residence at 6103 Wrigley Drive.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean Co Inc issued permit March 16, for $105,000 new single-family residence at 926 W. Olive St.

Climate Pros Inc issued permit March 16, for $120,185 commercial mercantile building alteration at 2103 N. Veterans Parkway Unit 334.

KLT General Contractors issued permit March 20, for $105,838 general single-family addition at 3911 Baywood Road.

Tarter Construction issued permit March 20, for $2,157,884 commercial warehouse alteration at 1611 Commerce Parkway.

Landmark Construction & Renovations LLC issued permit March 24, for $114,876 general single-family alteration at 1906 Withers Lane.

Franke Construction II Inc issued permit March 24, for $210,000 new single-family residence at 6 Bucktown Court.

Rycon Construction Inc issued permit March 27, for $400,000 commercial mercantile building alteration at 1006 N. JC Parkway Unit 108.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 29, for $250,000 new single-family residence at 2607 Handel Drive.

Habitat for Humanity of McLean Co Inc issued permit March 31, for $130,100 new single-family residence at 703 W. Locust St.

Normal

Action Roofing, Inc. issued permit March 30, for $83,500 commercial roof overlay at 407 S. Main St.

Restoration Builders Inc issued permit March 30, for $350,041 commercial re-roof at 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

J Spencer Construction issued permit April 5, for $89,645 commercial remodel to replace reception counter and flooring at 100 E. Phoenix Ave.

McLean County

Blunier Builders Inc issued permit March 31, for $261,000 addition to single-family residence at 4634 East 1550 North Road, Heyworth.

Straight Up Solar issued permit March 31, for $82,900 ground-mounted solar array at 18624 North 2150 East Road, Towanda.

JP Thomas issued permit April 3, for $50,000 private detached shed accessory to single-family residence at 9383 North 1540 East Road, Bloomington.

BJ Armstrong Inc issued permit April 4, for $792,085 single-family dwelling with attached private garage at 9517 Crossbow Drive, Bloomington.