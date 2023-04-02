Normal

Lemons Construction issued permit March 23, for $263,000 new single-family detached residence at 2404 Boulder Drive.

The Boldt Company issued permit March 24, for $3,554,291 commercial wind turbine at 100 N. Rivan Motorway.

All Seasons Roofing Inc. issued permit March 27, for $87,500 residential remodel of basement bar and laundry at 2315 Hayden Way.

Central Roofing LLC issued permit March 27, for $602,213 commercial remodel to re-roof Holiday Inn at 8 Traders Circle.

Young America Realty, Inc. issued permit March 30, for $350,041 for commercial remodel/re-roof at 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

McLean County

Harvest Solar issued permit March 27, for $69,200 ground mounted solar array accessory to single-family residence at 36003 East 1300 North Road, Saybrook.

Gad Gamjetti issued permit March 28, for $60,000 28 by 35 kitchen, living, and dining room addition to single-family dwelling at 3683 East 600 North Road, McLean.