editor's pick
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

ADT Solar LLC issued permit Sept. 22, for $287,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 2416 Boulder Drive.

Homes issued permit Sept. 23, for $204,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1735 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 23, for $225,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1737 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 23, for $260,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1817 Pfitzer Road.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 23, for $260,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1767 Brislcone Drive.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 23, for $260,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1761 Bristlcone Drive.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 26, for $199,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1761 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 26, for $199,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1753 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 26, for $225,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1757 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 26, for $235,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1755 Beech St.

Portico Homes issued permit Sept. 26, for $235,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1739 Beech St.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Sept. 27, for $3,000,000 commercial temporary tent structure 2A for stamped material at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

