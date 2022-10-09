See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Ken Verkler Construction issued permit Sept. 1, for $250,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2609 Handel Drive.
Rafferty Construction issued permit Sept. 6, for $100,000 commercial restaurant building alteration at 2301 E. Washington St.
Core Construction Services of IL Inc. issued permit Sept. 9, for $179,595 commercial office building alteration at 104 University Ave. Unit Memor.
Tarter Construction issued permit Sept. 9, for $75,000 commercial rooming house alteration at 702 W. Mulberry St.
Union Roofing Co. issued permit Sept. 16, for $140,390 general roofing at 103 N. Robinson St.
Iuvo Construction issued permit Sept. 23, for $95,000 commercial office building alteration at 1607 Tullamore Ave. Unit A.
Feldco Factory Direct issued permit Sept. 26, for $53,500 general siding at 1320 Crown Court.
Normal
Michael Earl issued permit Sept. 28, for $109,775 commercial office/fitness area remodel at 9 Traders Circle.
Mayfield Construction issued permit Sept. 29, for $116,000 commercial remodel of Jersey Mike's at 701 S. Main St.
SR Wilson Construction issued permit Sept. 29, for $185,000 new single-family detached residence at 165 Eugene Drive.
James A. & Deborah A. Nelson issued permit Sept. 30, for $55,000 residential fire restoration remodel at 400 Jersey Ave.
Portico Homes LLC issued permit Sept. 30, for $255,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1759 Beech St.
360 Electric issued permit Sept. 30, for $78,840 residential roof mounted solar system installation at 1213 Ironwood CC.