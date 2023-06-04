Normal
Bucheit Construction issued permit May 25, for $109,000 commercial ADA building entry upgrades at 1501 E. College Ave.
Franke Construction issued permit May 26, for $245,000 new single-family detached residence at 1212 Granite Way.
Franke Construction issued permit May 26, for $245,000 new single-family detached residence at 1204 Granite Way.
McLean County
Donald and Margaret Nelson issued permit May 18, for $70,000 garage and bedroom addition at 10792 North 2150 East Road, Bloomington.
SunPower issued permit May 25, for $92,000 ground-mounted solar array for single-family residence at 28686 North 3050 East Road, Chenoa.