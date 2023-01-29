See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Jan. 19, for $996,722 commercial new construction of battery test building #2 permit 3 build-out at 2450 Electric Ave. Building.
P.J. Hoerr issued permit Jan. 19, for $320,000 commercial remodel of Rivian RPV restrooms at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Catalyst Construction, Inc. issued permit Jan. 20, for commercial remodel of Social Security Office at 328 Susan Drive Ste. 300.
Peoria Siding & Window Co. Inc. issued permit Jan. 25, for residential remodel/siding replacement at Ironwood Country Club.
Chad Young issued permit Jan. 26, for $104,000 commercial remodel of Firehouse Pizza at 129 E. Beaufort St.
McLean County
Harvest Solar issued permit Jan. 25, for $112,880 ground mounted solar array at 30347 US Highway 150, Farmer City.