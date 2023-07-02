Normal
Kris Spaulding Construction Inc. issued permit June 21, for $60,960 residential kitchen remodel at 114 Colchester Drive.
CAM Development Group issued permit June 21, for $287,356 commercial interior remodel of Milan Laser Hair Removal at 303 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 140.
Harold O'Shea Builders issued permit June 22, for $1,596,679 for commercial Rivian team room expansion at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
McLean County
Revolution Energy Systems issued permit June 23, for $51,283 ground-mounted solar array at 23908 Duffield St., Chenoa.
Heinold Homes issued permit June 26, for $201,950 30 by 40 bedroom and bath addition to single-family dwelling at 6161 East 850 North Road, Stanford.