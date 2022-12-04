 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Stark Excavating Inc. issued permit Nov. 1, for $218,000 new construction of commercial parking lot at 2229 Valley View Circle. 

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit Nov. 2, for $358,000 new construction of single-family residence at 4014 Sutter Road.

Nordine Remodeling LLC issued permit Nov. 4, for $50,000 general single-family bathroom alteration/remodel at 610 E. Taylor St.

John Holt Builder LLC issued permit Nov. 4, for $907,534 new single-family residence at 29 Sunset Road.

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit Nov. 15, for $400,000 commercial mercantile building alteration at 301 N. Main St.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 4 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 6 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 8 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 10 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 12 Megan Court.

Jodi Construction LLC issued permit Nov. 15, for $200,000 new construction of single-family residence at 14 Megan Court.

Catalyst Construction issued permit Nov. 17, for $8,000,000 construction of new warehouse building at 25 Access Way. 

Core Construction Services of IL Inc. issued permit Nov. 18, for $678,403 commercial multi-family alteration at 111 E. Emerson St.

Elder-Jones Inc. issued permit Nov. 18, for $172,500 commercial mercantile building alteration at 506 IAA Drive Unit 104.

Renewal By Anderson issued permit Nov. 18, for $58,005 general window and door replacement at 3 Worthington Court.

Blu Sky Restoration Contractors Co. issued permit Nov. 30, for $459,825 commercial office building alteration at 816 S. Eldorado Road Unit 3 & 4.

Normal

Stark Excavating, Inc. issued permit Nov. 29, for $428,400 commercial remodel Bato 2nd Stage TAM Foundation at 1600 Fort Jesse Road.

