See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal
Privett Enterprise Inc. DBA San Juan Pools & Spas issued permit July 15, for $90,000 residential inground fiberglass pool at 1706 Setter St.
Privett Enterprise Inc. DBA San Juan Pools & Spas issued permit July 15, for $100,000 residential inground pool at 3631 Yellowstone Drive.
McLean County
Chris Yacko issued permit July 13, for $130,000 37 by 65 detached shed accessory to single-family dwelling at 9993 US Highway 150, Bloomington.
Nextlink issued permit July 18, for $74,000 120 foot mono pool for high speed internet access at 16989 North 3900 East Road, Anchor.
Illinois Valley Construction issued permit July 20, for $210,000 50 by 85 detached shed accessory to single-family dwelling at 1 Kristin Lane, Bloomington.