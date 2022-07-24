 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal 

Privett Enterprise Inc. DBA San Juan Pools & Spas issued permit July 15, for $90,000 residential inground fiberglass pool at 1706 Setter St.

Privett Enterprise Inc. DBA San Juan Pools & Spas issued permit July 15, for $100,000 residential inground pool at 3631 Yellowstone Drive.

McLean County

Chris Yacko issued permit July 13, for $130,000 37 by 65 detached shed accessory to single-family dwelling at 9993 US Highway 150, Bloomington.

Nextlink issued permit July 18, for $74,000 120 foot mono pool for high speed internet access at 16989 North 3900 East Road, Anchor.

Illinois Valley Construction issued permit July 20, for $210,000 50 by 85 detached shed accessory to single-family dwelling at 1 Kristin Lane, Bloomington.

