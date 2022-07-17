 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal 

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit July 6, for new construction of single-family detached ranch with finished basement at 2704 Shale Road.

McLean County

Rick Bell Construction Incorporated issued permit July 7, for $410,000 single-family residence at 1612 North 1300 East Road, Heyworth.

Dennis Frank issued permit July 8, for $70,000 30 by 40 private detached machine shed at 2701 Hendrix Road, Bloomington.

Greg Yoder issued permit July 11, for $75,000 32 by 40 private detached shed at 8292 East 1650 North Road, Bloomington.

Homeway Homes issued permit July 11, for $320,500 single-family residence with attached garage at 514 S. Main St., Saybrook.

John Holt Builder issued permit July 12, for $489,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 14703 Rhea Drive, Heyworth.

Unlimited Contracting issued permit July 13, for $50,000 20 by 18 addition to a single-family residence at 14476 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington.

