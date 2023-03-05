Normal
DL Decker issued permit Feb. 23, for $66,000 commercial interior remodel of Suites D3 & D4 at 211 Landmark Drive Building D.
McLean County
AVIAR Builders LLC issued permit Feb. 22, for $200,000 single-family residence duplex at 744 Kristin Drive, Normal.
AVIAR Builders LLC issued permit Feb. 22, for $200,000 single-family residence duplex at 736 Kristin Drive, Normal.
AVIAR Builders LLC issued permit Feb. 22, for $200,000 single-family residence duplex at 752 Kristin Drive, Normal.
AVIAR Builders LLC issued permit Feb. 22, for $400,000 single-family residence duplex at 3745 Renaissance Drive, Normal.
Edelman Inc. issued permit Feb. 23, for $92,300 ground-mounted solar array at 8492 East 200 North Road, McLean.
Todd Bunton issued permit Feb. 24, for $150,000 addition to single-family residence at 8517 North 2200 East Road, Downs.