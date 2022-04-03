See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

River City Construction issued permit March 15, for $153,100 commercial service repair garage alteration at 1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Unit 4.

Bishop Bros issued permit March 16, for $396,906 office building alteration into specialty education space at 2002 Fox Creek Road.

Lemons Construction issued permit March 18, for $210,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2501 Fox Trot Trail.

Lemons Construction issued permit March 18, for $400,000 new construction of single-family residence at 2516 Piney Run.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 21, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 22, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 8 Stonehouse Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 22, for $180,000 new construction of single-family residence at 16 Stonehouse Court.

Builder Sales & Service Co. issued permit March 22, for $487,000 general commercial office building alteration at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit March 23, for $220,000 new construction of single-family residence at 14 Stonehouse Court.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit March 24, for $635,000 new construction of single-family home at 38 Sunset Road.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit March 25, for $270,250 new construction of single-family home at 3315 Carrington Lane.

Banks Remodeling Inc. issued permit March 28, for $52,000 general detached covered patio at 18 Scofield Court.

All Seasons Roofing Specialists issued permit March 28, for $250,000 general tear off and re-roof one layer at 901 Valley View Circle.

Normal

P.J. Hoerr issued permit March 25, for $30,373,490 commercial 500,000 square feet addition at 301 W. Kerrick Road.

Superior Drywall Finishing issued permit March 28, for $128,000 commercial office renovation at 1305 Madison St.

Homes By Tentac issued permit March 26, for $241,950 new single-family detached residence at 515 Bobwhite Way.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit March 29, for new single-family detached residence at 2423 Boulder Drive.

McLean County

Mark Hummel issued permit March 25, for $250,000 60 by 80 machine shed for a full-time farmer at 39118 East 1900 North Road, Anchor.

