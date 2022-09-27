Seasoned meats, seafood and Southern hospitality at Wesley's Grill

BLOOMINGTON — Wesley's Grill, 1804 S. Hershey Road #10 in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owned by head chef Wesley Knight, the restaurant began offering carryout and delivery in February 2021 before expanding to dine-in service in November.

"I think customers enjoy the experience and the hospitality; they know I'm trying to take care of them," Knight said. "I want to make them happy and give them an experience they haven't had before."

Knight, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, discovered his passion for cooking when he began preparing meals for friends in college. He started out making hot dogs and brats and then worked his way up to high-quality steak.

Wesley's Grill serves a variety of seasoned food. Popular menu items include the chicken mac, ribeye, filet mignon, salmon and shrimp, and the mac 'n cheese. Specials like lamb chop and bison will be offered more frequently in the future, Knight said.

He also plans to add soups, salads, appetizers and a bar in the coming months. For now, patrons can bring their own beer.

"The mac 'n cheese is on another level; it's made by me and I make a sauce for it. I have people tell me they don't like mac 'n cheese, but do once they try mine," Knight said. "It's fine dining comfort food, which is something no one else does."

An app and website are coming soon for the restaurant, which already has an active Facebook presence. Knight also plans to be open and deliver later in the future.

"I hope to get this location up and moving consistently," Knight said. "I hope to eventually open a spot in Normal, definitely near campus."

Wesley's Grill's hours vary daily, but will soon have a more consistent schedule. The restaurant is typically open from 4-9 p.m., five days a week. Updates are posted daily on the restaurant's Facebook page, facebook.com/WesleysGrill.