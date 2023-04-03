The RBHS has had a string of high quality scholastic bowl teams in recent years, and this year’s squad upheld the tradition of excellence. Our RBHS Rockets Scholastic Bowl team enjoyed another impressive season of putting its hard-earned knowledge on the line against other talented teams from around central IL and the entire state. Coached by the dedicated and supportive Jerod Gross, the Rockets rocked those buzzers all season long.

In the early season, Varsity got 3rd place at the annual Blue Ridge Tournament, in which Reese Sauder and Tim Kennell were named All-Tournament team. Varsity earned 2nd place at the Woodford County Tournament, JV came in 3rd place at Roanoke-Benson JV Rocket Invitational, JV won the Seneca JV Invitational, and Varsity got 2nd at the Seneca Varsity Invitational. The early season success segued nicely into our conference season.

JV won the Tri-County Conference with a perfect 10-0 record. Varsity got 2nd in the TCC regular season with a 7 - 3 record. Varsity won the TCC Tournament for the 3rd year in a row. Reese and Tim were named to the All-Conference Team. The conference success led us into the highly competitive Masonic tournament with confidence.

R-B won the Masonic Sectional tournament that we hosted. This was our 3rd straight Masonic Sectional championship. Winning the Masonic Sectional qualified us for the Masonic State tournament vs. the other Masonic Sectional winners. R-B finished 4th in the state at the Masonic State tournament, following up last year's 2nd-place finish. We advanced to the IHSA Regional championship match, but lost a heartbreaker to Peoria Christian 310-270.

JV finished with an overall record of 20-5. Our leading scorers were Jonah Sauder with 67 toss-ups and Audrey Blunier with 59. Varsity finished with an overall record of 38-11. The leading scorers were Tim Kennell with 177 toss-ups, and Reese Sauder with 130. Reese and Tim were voted to the IHSSBCA All-Sectional team, which recognizes the top 12 players in our 34-team IHSA Sectional. Tim was further voted to the 2nd Team IHSSBCA All-State team. Tim is only the 5th RBHS Scholastic Bowl team member to ever be selected as an All-State player.

We’re proud of all the members of the scholastic bowl team. The JV squad included Theo Bertschi, Audrey Blunier, Wyatt Brown, Logan Gillson, Mary Goett (captain), Anna Hummel, Charles Luenz, Jonah Sauder, and Josh Tibbs. The varsity team members were Josh Kennell, Tim Kennell (captain), Reese Sauder, Worth Schirer, and Emalynn Tolan. Jonah and Audrey also stepped up to the varsity level for the Masonic, TCC, and IHSA tournaments. Congratulations on a job well done to all of our talented students who dedicated their time and energy to the team.