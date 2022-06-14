Sara Hart is a kind, genuine and loving senior, and we are so excited to see what Sara’s future holds. She plans to attend Eureka College in the fall to play volleyball and study Elementary Education. “I chose Eureka because it's close to home and I loved the volleyball team. Also, I have babysat my neighbors and worked in the nursery which led me to the decision of studying elementary education. It has been my dream since I was a kid,” Sara said.

Sara has chosen to stay close to home because her parents are her biggest supporters. “They are my biggest influence. They both have helped me through everything I have done and continue to be my number one fans,” Sara said.

Sara continues to make a positive impact on other students, teachers and coaches. One of her favorite teachers, Mr. O’ Hanlon, has loved having Sara in class. “I think Sara is just an all-around impressive person. Everybody knows that she is a star volleyball player, but she is also an outstanding student. Last year in my BIO 115 class, she was one of the top performers. Sara is intelligent and talented, but she is also very dedicated. Most of all, I will remember Sara for her kind and gentle nature. She is one of those special kids who makes a big impression because of her goodness,” Mr. O said.

Sara not only makes a huge impact in the classroom but also on the court. “I’m extremely thankful for players like Sara- a hardworking leader who always strives to get better. In doing so, she is an encouragement and helps make her teammates better. Her easy going personality will continue to give Sara success as she leaves EHS and goes down whatever path life takes her,” EHS varsity head coach Lena Dohner said.

Sara’s connection with her teammates and coaches shows her care and concern. She brings a positive attitude everywhere she goes. “Sara has been a valuable member of the EHS volleyball program the last four years. She set the bar high when it came to work ethic and being a team player. I will miss her always greeting me with a smile and her phenomenal skill in selecting the best volleyballs to use during warmups,” coach Jamie Roth said with a smile.

We are so proud of Sara and wish her the best of luck.

