“Find something you’re passionate about. If you don’t, you’ll walk through life without enthusiasm and experience.” For some people, it’s difficult to find something that excites their life. However, Samuel Coartney has always been enthusiastic about his interests and what he holds dear. His rigor towards his goals leave no one blocking his path to achieve them.

Samuel is passionate about learning, keen on investigation and is never afraid to try new things. When asked what person in his life he looks up to the most, Sam said, “My dad. He’s been a really good role model throughout my life. He has a lot of characteristics that are great to have and he likes becoming an expert in new things he learns.”

Samuel is hardworking and thoroughly enjoys hands-on projects and work. Throughout his years in high school, Sam has been involved in multiple woodworking and metalworking classes, which follows closely to his ideal profession after high school: welding. Learning to weld is one of Sam’s favorite hobbies, and being involved in a welding class has helped fuel his passion for getting involved in a trade.

Like his passion for metalworking, Sam is avid with his involvement in Boy Scouts. He has been doing Scouts and leading his troop as a senior patrol leader for three years, along with his multiple other years of scouting experience. By the end of the year, he is hoping to have achieved his Eagle Scout rank. “Scouting has helped me in almost every part of my life and helped me mature. It’s been a great constant through my changing life and it has given me more than I could ever give back,” Sam said.

Another way Sam pursues his passions is through theater. Being involved in Eureka’s school play, Sam loves to find ways to creatively express himself. He’s often found in the library or auditorium after school practicing and memorizing the script with his friends, who can also be found participating in theater. He has participated in every play during his four years of high school and landed himself a main role in many.

Band is another gate for Samuel to express himself through the trumpet. Having played the trumpet throughout middle school, Samuel has been passionate about high school marching band from the beginning, and his dedication to marching has lasted strong throughout the four years he has participated. Sam said, “Mr. Stalter has been one of my teachers since elementary school and he’s had a large impact on my high school career.”

And Mr. Stalter, the band director, had much to say about Sam’s rigor towards the band. “Ever since Samuel started learning the trumpet in the 5th grade, he has impressed me as a conscientious and diligent student. He works extremely hard at his playing, and it shows in his musical performance and aptitude. His dedication, love for this Band, and willingness to be a helper and leader is an incredible role model for younger students.”

While band is an extra curricular and class that Sam excels in, he is also a stand out student in all of his other courses. Sam enjoys a lot of hands-on classes, like welding and drafting. Taught by Mr. Robertson, Eureka’s woodworking class is one of Sam’s favorites. He enjoys the subtle life lessons the instructors teach. “Robertson has really helped with trying not to second guess what I think, or what I know is the right thing to do,” Sam said. “I’ll ask if the table saw is the right tool to use, and he’ll respond ‘you already know,’ which makes me use my own judgment more.”

Being involved in so much, Sam has dignity in saying he left his mark on Eureka High School. His enthusiasm has made him stronger and mature and his determination towards his future is seen in how he approaches what life throws at him. The future Sam holds is filled with opportunities that very few ever get to behold.