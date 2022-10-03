 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Salvation Army seeking donations for annual coat drive

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County has started their annual coat drive.

New coats and winter accessories can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington. Used items will not be accepted this year.

Over 400 coats were distributed in 2021. This year, they are seeking donations of new coats, hats and gloves.

The distribution is limited to adults over 18 who didn't receive a coat in 2021 and children under the age of five.

Those who are in need of coat should call The Salvation Army at 309-829-9476, extension 289. Customers will leave a message, then be contacted via phone for an intake interview. An appointment for coat pick-up will be scheduled during the interview.

Visit salvationarmyusa.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News