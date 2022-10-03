Salvation Army seeking donations for annual coat drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County has started their annual coat drive.

New coats and winter accessories can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington. Used items will not be accepted this year.

Over 400 coats were distributed in 2021. This year, they are seeking donations of new coats, hats and gloves.

The distribution is limited to adults over 18 who didn't receive a coat in 2021 and children under the age of five.

Those who are in need of coat should call The Salvation Army at 309-829-9476, extension 289. Customers will leave a message, then be contacted via phone for an intake interview. An appointment for coat pick-up will be scheduled during the interview.

Visit salvationarmyusa.org for more information.