6-9-22 Pantagraph tribute – Guest Column for High School Summer Theatre Program

(688 words)

The show goes on: High school theatre program marks 50 years

Long ago, but not so far away, the Normal Parks & Recreation Department took a chance on a new program for high school students. In the summer of 1972, teachers, parents and other adult volunteers worked with an incredible group of talented students to present two musical theatre productions. The success of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Music Man” generated sustained enthusiasm for the program, and each summer after that, the idea gained momentum and community support. Eventually, students from schools all over the area – including Lincoln and Wood Dale, Ill. came to be part of the shows in Normal. Now the High School Summer Theatre Program is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

By my count, more than 100 shows have been produced. Along the way, hundreds of students have gained skills and experience acting, singing and dancing, as well as designing and building sets, and creating and coordinating costumes and props. Others have learned to operate spotlights and control light and sound boards (many before the advent of digital equipment and body mics). A long line of student musicians and rehearsal pianists have given actors and audiences the full experience of musical theatre, and still others have assisted with scene changes, or helped with make-up, as well as promotions and audience engagement.

The venues for the productions changed over the years. Audiences watched the first shows in the auditorium when Normal Community High School was located at College and Kingsley. The first outdoor production came in 1975 with “Godspell” presented in the intersection of North and Broadway (next to the Post Office in what was then Downtown Normal). By the next summer, Normal had a new City Hall and the first two shows were performed in the new parking lot of the building off Linden Street. Audiences enjoyed the open-air shows, so in the late 1970s, a picnic shelter was adapted for the theatre productions at Maxwell Park on Normal’s far west side. The program continued to grow and flourish, even after a fire destroyed the Maxwell Park stage in the spring of 2002.

The loss of that small wooden building hit hard, but it also galvanized everyone who was associated with the theatre program. Fundraising began while other performance spaces were secured – the shows did go on. Commitment to ensuring the future of the theatre program was strong and provided yet another learning experience for participants and their families. The Town of Normal proudly opened the Connie Link Amphitheatre in 2008. This modern facility continues to serve as a fine place to see a show or listen to a concert under the stars.

As the Summer Theatre Program passes the half century mark, it is a pleasure to acknowledge the many area students, teachers, musicians, parents, business owners, volunteers and Parks & Rec staff members who have been part of this program. These dedicated individuals and faithful audiences have kept it going through times of great cultural change. A significant number of alumni have had successful careers in the performing arts and tech, as well as related work in the media, and as educators and music teachers and drama directors. Many of them have publicly credited their early experience in this program with giving them the confidence and the impetus to pursue those careers. Several couples met while working on shows and later married. Many have come back to serve as production staff or to help with fundraising and hosting performances.

The Town of Normal's Cultural Arts Department now supervises the High School Summer Theatre Program, and in the glow of the follow spot, it can be said that “the stage is set” for continued success and more fine entertainment on summer nights in Normal! So, make a point to come and enjoy this year’s revival of “Grease” June 16 – 18, 23 – 25, and June 30 – July 2 at 7 p.m. Ticket details and other info are available at www.normal.org/Arts.

A special 50th Anniversary picnic will be hosted at Underwood Park’s Brander Shelter from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. For information and to RSVP, visit events@normal.org or call 309-433-3453 by June 20.

Ruth Cobb lives in Bloomington and was one of the original volunteers with the theatre program in 1972.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0