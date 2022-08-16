A tribute (446 words)

Garrett Scott was a voice for the heart of our community

It could be said that the late Garrett Scott became a voice for the heart of our community. Anyone who ever heard Garrett’s distinctive bass voice is likely to remember his measured tones and his thoughtful statements. In his work as a speech therapist in District 87 schools, he helped students find their own voices, displaying humor and genuine care and respect for students and teachers in the process. Garrett was committed to the improvement of our community, state, nation and world, and always put his whole heart into every action.

Garrett was in Washington, D.C. to hear Dr. King’s powerful message in 1963. That was one of many experiences that set him on a path of service. He encouraged his own children and many others to seek opportunities to learn and grow, and to understand the larger world beyond the borders of their own existence. His patience as a chess coach, his passion for equality, and his participation in important community events all illustrated Garrett’s dedication to “being there” for others.

Garrett led by example, and participated in numerous collaborations. He carefully studied many important issues in order to make informed decisions during his 23 years of service as a member of the Normal Town Council. He was a co-founder of New Covenant Community, one of the first churches in the area to welcome gay couples as members.

Efforts to change policy and mindset, often lead to confrontational discussions, but Garrett always used his strong voice to help reach consensus. His determination to help bring people together led him to visit Ramallah, the Palestinian capital on the West Bank, as a member of the Bloomington-Normal/Nazareth-Ramallah Friendship Committee. The difficulty in finding peaceful resolutions was accentuated by the sound of nearby gunfire during that trip. In 1987 Garrett was a co-founder of the Vladimir (Russia)/ Canterbury (England) Sister City Association, an organization that initially met with some opposition here at home. His support for both programs never wavered.

His ability to take the long view contributed to improvements to the quality of life we all enjoy, including the development of the Constitution Trail, the transformation of Uptown Normal, and many other projects. Garrett also leaves a legacy of more than fifty years as a respected coach and mentor to chess players of all ages here and around the country.

Garrett truly took delight in the world and its people! His positive attitude, generous spirit and respect for others were all reflected in his actions and his words in any situation. His voice and his presence will truly be missed, but we can all follow our hearts and continue his efforts to make things better for everyone.