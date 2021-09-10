 Skip to main content
Rockville Parke Heritage survives taut tilt with Tuscola 36-28

  • Updated
Mighty close, mighty fine, Rockville Parke Heritage wore a victory shine after clipping Tuscola 36-28 at Rockville Parke Heritage High on September 10 in Indiana football action.

Recently on August 27 , Tuscola squared up on Arcola in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

