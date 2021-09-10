Rochester nets nifty win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41

Rochester upended Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a narrow 45-41 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.

Rochester's leverage showed as it carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved to a 28-21 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cyclones, who began with a 21-14 edge over the Rockets through the end of the first quarter.

