 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester nets nifty win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester upended Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a narrow 45-41 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

In recent action on August 27, Rochester faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on August 27 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.

Rochester's leverage showed as it carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved to a 28-21 lead over the Cyclones at the intermission.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cyclones, who began with a 21-14 edge over the Rockets through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News