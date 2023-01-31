STAFF APPRECIATION: The annual Employee Appreciation Dinner was held at the Roanoke A.C. Fellowship Hall on Friday, January 27, for all the staff employed at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Those employees attending and their guest were treated to a most delicious homecooked meal, including grilled beef tenderloin, Mona’s fried chicken, party potatoes, green beans with bacon & onion, lettuce salad, assorted yeast rolls & muffins, and a huge assortment of beautiful desserts. Many thanks to past board member Clark Leman for utilizing his master chef grilling skills as well as the ladies from the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church for sharing their baking talents plus the board of trustees for organizing and serving the meal. In addition to those employees in attendance, the staff who were working at the nursing home that evening were able to feast on the outstanding food with individual carryouts taken into the Home for them. The evening began with a prayer and words of appreciation for the staff by board member Don Leman. After the meal, Director of Nursing Penny Maher, who was responsible for securing the appreciation gifts, was also in charge of distributing the huge selection of gifts for staff in attendance. Administrator Nate Hoffman concluded the nice evening with sharing several notes of thanks from past residents’ families, quotes from current residents who gave examples of what they like about living at the Home, and many words of sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff who are committed to serving the residents. He further gave the example of a company’s balance sheet listing their assets—the building, equipment, checking/savings/investment account balances, etc.—but nowhere is there a place to list thee most important asset—the employees. And this group of employees at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke often goes above and beyond to make this facility truly deserving of their CMS 5-star rating.

Monday, January 23, was National Pie Day. The ladies were very busy in Baking Buddies making 4 pies that morning. The yummy smells from the activity room of the tollhouse pie baking, chocolate and banana cream pies, and an old Amish apple pie recipe had everyone sniffing in the delicious aroma. But all had to wait to indulge in the pies until it was time for Ladies Lounge. The afternoon fun included BINGO followed by a Movie on activity channel 2.

It was national Peanut Butter Day on Tuesday. The ladies were back at it again in Baking Buddies but this time they set out to make peanut butter balls for the men to indulge in at Mornings for Men. Many were waiting for the weekly salty snack and delicious fruit punch served at Popcorn Pop-In & Movie, featuring the 1971 children’s film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” The evening activity had several residents gather around the warm fireplace to play a new round of “Would You Rather.” Activity assistants asked questions like “Would you rather hike up a mountain or be lounging on a beach?” This game opened up many discussions as to what they would choose and why. It was a great evening of sharing and laughs, making this game one to add to the list of favorites.

The livestreaming of Bob Hartter’s funeral at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church was shown on activity channel 2 on Wednesday morning, which many were glad to be able to watch the service of their friend and Roanoke businessman. During Ladies Lounge that morning, the homemade pies that the ladies made earlier in the week were served to residents with the leftovers offered to the staff. Oh. They tasted so-o-o-o good, even if it did spoil everyone’s lunch appetites. To pass the time on a snowy day, many enjoyed the Hot Cocoa Cart while playing Board Games like SORRY. and Yahtzee that afternoon. All who warmed up with the chocolaty drink with the many different toppings to pick from thoroughly enjoyed the treat.

Resident Council is the monthly opportunity residents have to express their likes and voice any concerns/suggestions for living at the nursing home. At this private activity, often residents’ thanks and praise for the staff’s loving care given to them are shared among their friends/neighbors living in the Home, too. That Thursday afternoon many were playing their favorite game of BINGO, happily winning their candy prizes. The evening activity gals got residents guessing how many items were in the jars or trying to figure out what they were feeling inside the paper/cloth bags during Winter Guessing Games.

Friday started out with their favorite exercise…yup. Balloon Volleyball. This got residents’ hearts racing and their arms waving to keep the balloon up in the air and/or hit over to those on the other side of the net. The gentlemen in Morning for Men expressed their thanks to the ladies for the special peanut butter balls they made for them during Baking Buddies. In the Polar Bear Painting Craft that afternoon, residents sat around the activity room tables to take the polar bear challenge. It was not a dip in icy cold water, but rather painting with a fork instead of a paintbrush. In the end, all agreed it was a fun little twist to the common method for painting plus it made the polar bear in the painting really look like it had fur.

DEATHS/ADMISSIONS: Bob Hartter from the duplexes passed away on January 21. Delores Bohlander of ElPaso passed away 24th after being a resident for only a few days. The next day Arlene Wolf of Benson was admitted to the nursing home and resides in room east 12. Claude “Hop” Coone of Roanoke moved into Country View apartment #102 on 1-28-23. Staff and residents expressed their sympathy to the respective families for their loss and extended a very warm welcome to the new faces to campus.