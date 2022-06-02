ROANOKE-BENSON HIGH SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

ROANOKE—Roanoke-Benson High School recently released the names of students who achieved High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second semester. To be named to the High Honor Roll, students must achieve all A’s. To be named to the Honor Roll, students must achieve all A’s and B’s.
High Honor Roll
Seniors: Brock Byrd, Brooke Crumrine, Frannie Heckman, Natalie Hodel, Charles Remmers, Lily Sauder, Wyeth Thompson.
Juniors: Isaiah Beyer, Amanda Durand, Tim Kennell, Aliya Sauder.
Sophomores: Lauren Crumrine, Addy Heineke, Nick Hoffman, Nolan Hunter, Reese Sauder
Freshmen: Jackson Beer, Audrey Blunier, Avery Delagrange, Mary Goett, Annie Hodel.
Honor Roll
Seniors: Zeb Beyer, Alaina Hartter, Kyla Haskett, Dexter Hodel, Porter Hoffman, McKinze Kearfott, Kylar Kennell, Josie Knepp, Chase Martin, Patrick Oliveri, Haley Pisel, Andreas Unzicker, Joel Weber.
Juniors: Jaycee Kearfott, Brock Magnuson, DJ Norman, Ellsworth Schirer, Summer Swearingen, Emalynn Tolan, Alexis Weldon.
Sophomores: Hattie Hodel, Madison Kearfott, Claire Monge, Lily Oliveri, Connor Reifsteck, Maggie Luginbuhl.
Freshmen: Tucker Bond, Abigail Hodel, Anna Hummel, Josh Kennell, Landon Martin, August Matthews, Jordan Mueller, Gracie O’Leary, Carson Oliverio, Brianna Turner, Lyla Unzicker.