ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS: The current online Certified Nurses Assistant class is wrapping up their clinicals. Another class is hoping to start soon. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online C.N.A. class, contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114 as this certification looks great on any resume as well as college, scholarship, and job applications.

ADMISSION: Joan DeFord of Washington was welcomed on March 30 and now resides in room east 10.

The week of March 26 began with the live Apostolic Christian Church Service on Sunday morning. Thank you to the faithful volunteers who provide the message, lead the singing, and help gather the many residents. As promised in God’s Word “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18:20, it was such a blessing to all who were there.

Monday morning was Wheel of Fortune. This fun group game had residents guessing the price of the item on the board. The afternoon was fun-filled with Candy BINGO while the evening had many gathered to play board games with the activity staff and volunteers. Boggle, SORRY!, and Dominoes were played over the course of 2 hours with such great fellowship and friendly competition.

During Helping Hands first thing Tuesday morning, residents pitched in to give the laundry department some assistance with folding towels. Crafting was in the air that day. Later that morning many residents were wheeled to the dining room to see what they would be making in the Rainbow Craft. Since spring has sprung, they made small clouds with God’s promise arching down to the ground. After lunch, folks sat back for a movie while indulging in the weekly Popcorn Pop-In. The evening was topped off with Placemat Decorating. These cute placemats were used the next morning at breakfast.

The next day Mini Stain Glass Window Painting was held after Work Out Wednesday. Different colors of paint were available to fill in the shapes on this cute craft. Once the paint had dried, they were framed and hung on the windows. When the sunlight shined on them, beautiful colors displayed throughout their room. During the Get to Know Me activity that afternoon, old familiar faces as well as some new residents’ faces got together to introduce themselves to each other and learn to know one another.

Thursday residents tested their brains during the new activity called White Board Crossword Puzzles. It was a fun, group effort to finish the crossword puzzle. Later on in the day many gathered to play Bingo Bucks BINGO. It was the last chance to win Bingo Bucks for the month of March as the prize cart would be heading around on Friday to cash in for prizes. If anyone would like to donate prizes to the nursing home for residents to win, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170.

Balloon Volleyball got residents’ arms moving and hearts pumping. Throughout the day, the Bingo Bucks Cart popped in and out of each resident’s room, offering the opportunity to cash in the Bingo Bucks. The day came to a quiet close during Bible Study.

LOBBY REMODELING: This major renovation of the lobby and business office is currently on schedule. The new receptionist desk in the front lobby has been framed. A lot of the drywall has been hung but drying time is needed with the taping and mudding steps. New lobby furniture has been ordered and is slowly beginning to arrive. During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building, which is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Please pardon the mess, noise, and inconvenience at this time.