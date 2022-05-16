ROANOKE APOSTOLIC HOME NEWS

JUNIOR VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The popular Junior Volunteer Program is back again! For the first time since COVID, this exciting program for students completing 6th grade and older is available this summer after three long years. Any student wishing to become a Junior Volunteer will need to complete a form which can be picked up at the Home Monday-Friday 8-4:30 pm. The form requires a note of recommendation from a teacher, principal, or guidance counselor and MUST be returned by May 25 to the Home. Any questions, please contact H/R Coordinator Heather Simmons at 309-923-2071 ext. 114.

DISCHARGE: Clancy & Nancy Castle of Metamora were bid goodbye on May 11 after being residents since 4-27-22. Staff wished them the best as they journey forward.

May 9 was National Butterscotch Brownie Day and, of course, activity staff honored the day in Baking Buddies by making butterscotch brownies. Residents grouped together around the tables in the activity room to start making the brownies. Each resident took a turn adding an ingredient and mixing everything together. Once the batter was baking in the oven, some residents stuck around to see and taste the end result. Once the timer went “ding,” they waited in anticipation to taste their creation. All said how wonderful the brownies tasted and couldn’t wait for the other residents to get to enjoy them, too. BINGO filled the afternoon with fun , especially with a restocking of the M&M’s candies that are a very popular candy prize choice.

Country View tenants enjoyed birthday cake and ice cream a couple times this week, celebrating Muriel McKee’s special day on the 9th and Marilyn Leman’s the next day.

Helping Hands on Tuesday morning gave many a blessing by assisting the laundry department with folding the many washcloths and towels that are used daily. Then it was time to Relax & Revive with activity staff giving manicures and pedicures to those who wanted to participate. Soon the savory smell of freshly made popcorn filled the air and built the anticipation of Popcorn Pop-In & Movie after lunch. The evening was blessed with the joyful singing of hymns by the area A.C. Young Groups caroling in the halls. Thank you to the youth for sharing their vocal talents and love for Jesus.

Wednesday, the 11th, was National 3rd Shift Appreciation Day. Oh, how the staff who work these hours are truly valued and deserve recognition. A special gift for them was put together that morning when residents gathered in the activity room to make cookie mix in a jar for the nurses and CNAs who man those late-night hours. They started by putting all the white ingredients—flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda—in the bottom of a quart canning jars, using a funnel. The jars were passed down the assembly line to the ladies who put in the brown sugar. Next the men dropped in the chocolate chips. After the jars were sealed, the instructions for mixing/baking the chocolate chip cookies and a note of appreciation that residents had made lovingly topped each jar. A couple of the residents wanted to personally hand out their gifts to the nurses and staff who were working that night. A huge thank you to each 3rd shift employee at the Home. In the afternoon, the musical talent of Illinois Rail rang out with their live performance in the dining room. It was wonderful to have this local band including Peg Schippert, who is a retired teacher from Sowers, and her husband as well as 3 more of their friends play their instruments and sing bluegrass gospel music. Thank you, Illinois Rail, for coming and blessing those residing in this facility.

The nursing home bus pulled under the new carport and many residents took off Thursday morning on the first Spring Outing of the season. Smiles were plentiful as many ventured out to enjoy the beautifully warm, sunny day. Thanks to the volunteer bus driver for giving the chance for several to go see the geese and baby goslings swimming in Eureka Lake, walking across the road, and playing. As the bus was pulling back under the carport, the folks noticed Transitions Hospice was delivering huge boxes of fresh donuts for both residents and staff. Thank you, Emily, for bringing in one of the residents’ favorite foods and a large enough quality to share with all the employees, too. Yum! That afternoon D.O.N. Penny Maher taught a lot about raising baby chicks as residents huddled around the incubator she had brought in for the dozen eggs. Penny shared that she and her children had already this spring raised 2 batches of baby chicks at their house in the country and because they had so much fun, she decided to try her luck for those residing at the Home. She explained the process taking place over the next few weeks and the anticipation is great already to see how many babies hatch in 21 days. The busy day ended with BINGO in the dining room.

Friday’s activities started out with Balloon Volleyball. Many enjoyed trying to keep the balloon on the other side of the net along with the added benefit of this great exercise getting their blood pumping. After the excitement died down, the guys gathered for Mornings for Men and chatted while devouring the extra donuts from Transitions Hospice. Residents came out early to the dining room for lunch to listen to Dining Room Melodies. Thank you to volunteer Judy Luginbuhl for blessing those gathered with her musical talent on the piano. The afternoon concluded with Wheel of Fortune as residents eagerly guessed consonants and vowels to solve the puzzles.

VOLUNTEERS: Thank you to those who have given of their time at the Home and elsewhere on our campus recently. Those who assisted in the activity department with the live church services on Sunday mornings, planted flowers in the courtyard, helped with BINGO, played the piano for Dining Room Melodies, drove the handicapped van/bus for resident appointments and/or outings, picked up the mail, and more are all greatly appreciated. For others who are interested in volunteering at the facility, there are many different opportunities at the Home to help, but remember that an online CMS infection control program is required by the State for all volunteers. If you've not already completed this mandated requirement for becoming a volunteer at a nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons at 923-2071 ext. 114 for assistance. There’s a convenient volunteering opportunities online sign up to choose which specific activity you’d like to help. It’s https://signup.com/go/GpHRSPw or for more general information on volunteering, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore ext. 170.

