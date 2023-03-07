LOBBY REMODELING: During the construction months, the main entrance to the nursing home under the new canopy will be unable for use by visitors. Instead, signs are posted to redirect everyone to Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Door D is the same door that was used as the entrance during the canopy project. Significant progress was made during the first week of the project on the demolition. The half wall in the lobby that was just inside the main entrance was removed along with all the flooring in the lobby and front foyer. In addition, the business office had a couple walls removed and the new framing is up. Please pardon the mess and noise during this initial stage of the project.

ONLINE C.N.A. CLASS: Another online Certified Nurses Assistant class has begun. This popular way to earn a C.N.A. license has a group of students who started class on the 24th. This certification looks great on any resume as well as college, scholarship, and job applications. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online C.N.A. class, contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.

Monday morning, the 27th, the ladies got together to snack on fresh, crisp strawberries in celebration of National Strawberry Day during Ladies Lounge. Many conversations broke out about the exciting lobby remodeling, especially with the demolition just starting. It was BINGO that afternoon followed by a Movie on activity channel 2.

Residents had a unique opportunity on Tuesday to bake homemade dog treats for some furry friends who like to visit. While adding and mixing ingredients together, one resident mentioned that it was everything a human could consume and wanted to try it afterwards. The treats were made with pureed pumpkin, peanut butter, an egg, and oats. Well, curiosity and the good smell was too much to resist…and to his surprise, they tasted pretty good. Hurry up and bring in your pet to try a treat, too. Call Activity Director Jenny Sizemore 923-2071 ext. 170 to schedule your visit, ensuring the availability of these homemade dog treats. The afternoon was filled with Popcorn Pop-In & Movie, one of the residents’ favorite, fresh, salty snack. Many thanks to the Apostolic Christian Young Group Singers for blessing the evening with their beautiful acapella singing of hymns followed by a short Bible reading and a prayer.

March 1 started with playing the boardgame SORRY. with many residents enjoying taking out their opponent with a sarcastic sorr-r-r-ry. After lunch the peanut butter Snack Cart went from room to room to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day along with some Oreo cookies for those with peanut allergies and non-peanut butter lovers. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on activity channel 2.

Thursday residents gathered for a combination sensory skills and art project. Each participant was given a large, green construction paper clover on a tray. Then 2 or 3 blobs of different colored paint along with several marbles were placed on the clover. Carefully tipping the tray back and forth, the marbles rolled from side to side and all around in different directions to make streaks of paint on the clover. It was a lot of fun and each clover turned out very unique. Lutheran Church Service was held that morning, too, in the multipurpose room for those worshipping in that faith. The afternoon was filled with another hour of BINGO. The scheduled evening activity was called. Chloey’s Choice.

The week came to a close with Catholic Mass conducted in the multi-purpose room Friday morning. This was followed by Bowling League. Residents came out to the dining room for another round of bowling, trying to score more points than the others. Resident John Crumrine was today’s Bowling Champion. After lunch, activity staff payed The Price is Right with residents. They had different items available to buy at Walmart and contestants had to guess how much each item cost. Some prices—like a carton of eggs—shocked those no longer shopping for groceries. Many commented that they never had to pay for eggs since they raised chickens on the farm when raising their families.

ADMISSION/DISCHARGE: Carol Janssen of Benson was admitted to room west 6 on February 28. Patty Lindberg of Chenoa discharged on Sunday, March 5 after being a resident for a month, sharing her sincere appreciation for the care and kindness shown her. Staff extended a warm welcome to the new resident and her family as well as bid the departing resident the very best in her return home.