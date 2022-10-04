ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

The final step of the canopy project has started. The new sidewalk from the street to the carport was poured last week and the landscaping portion will be next. It is extremely exciting to see the last phase of this major upgrade to the facility become a reality. The anticipation of the next big remodeling project is growing when the front lobby gets redone soon. Please be aware that the main entrance to the nursing home will have to be redirected again to door D by the physical therapy room on the west end of the building.

The Nursing Home is hiring in all departments. Current openings include 1st shift activity aide as well as a dietary cook, 2nd shift RN, evening dietary aides, CNAs for shifts, and more. If you or anyone you know would like to join the team at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, please look under the employment tab at the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org or come during regular business hours M-F 8:00 am-4:30 pm. to pick up an application in person. Any questions, please contact Heather Simmons in H/R at 923-2071 ext. 114.

ADMISSION: Emma Hoerr from Sabetha, KS was welcomed to room east 3 on September 29.

The week of September 26 residents sat back and relaxed on Monday during the Relax & Revive. Many residents went to the activity room to get the feet, hands, and legs massaged. In addition, the ladies were able to get their fingernails polished. They liked the new selection of colors with the most popular this week being purple. In the evening, those who wanted to take part in the Johnny Appleseed Day Craft went to the activity room to create cute apple door decorations.

Tuesday was the Harvest Drive outing to watch the farmer’s harvesting. After breakfast, they boarded the bus to take a relaxing drive around the countryside. While on the Drive, they spotted many farmers out in the fields, busily gathering their crops. There were several retired farmers on board the bus who had many fond memories flood them while seeing the combines bringing in the harvest. The big question on everyone’s mind was…what are the yields this year?

The beautiful fall weather on Wednesday had residents going outside in the courtyard to play Guessing Games while enjoying the sunshine and nice breeze. After supper, some residents got together to make pumpkin nametags for their spots in the dining room. The evening concluded with the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church service livestreamed on activity channel 2 as well as available over the intercom system.

Ladies Lounge on Thursday fell on National Coffee Day. While munching on cookies and sipping on coffee, conversations erupted about the changing of the seasons and how beautiful the leaves are getting. The afternoon was filled with another fun round of BINGO, which continues to be a very well attended activity.

The week ended with Balloon Volleyball to get some exercise Friday morning and a Root Beer Float Social that afternoon. The sweet treat is everyone’s favorite and tasted so good on a warm fall day. Country View tenants celebrated John Crumrine’s special day with a birthday cake from Caleri’s.

Looking ahead….The activity department is asking for pumpkins of all sizes for carving and/or painting. In addition, DVDs of family-rated movies, TV shows, gospel concerts, etc. with no violence profanity, etc. are needed to replenish the stock of well-loved and re-watched many times movies/shows/concerts. These can be dropped off at the front office during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. Please consider supporting the Home with your pumpkin and/or DVD donations.