ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: The staff was blessed again this year by the Roanoke A.C. Scripture Memory Class students and parents who provided a large basket of assorted items for the staff at the Home as a token of appreciation. Thank you to Nate and Jamie Hodel, organizers of SMC, as well as all the teachers, parents, and students grades kindergarten through 5th grade for their thoughtfulness. Each employee was able to choose a couple things for themselves. Also that day a past resident’s family expressed their sincere appreciation to the caring staff for lovingly meeting their dad’s daily needs for over 2 years before he recently passed away by bringing in Dairy Queen Buster Bars and Dilly Bars for the employees. In addition, this family provided assorted DQ ice cream cakes for the residents in remembrance of their father. What an encouragement to all at the Home when these expressions of thanks and appreciation are shown.

The week of October 31 had staff, volunteers, visitors, and some residents dressing up for Halloween on Monday. There was a Costume Contest that morning where those who wanted to participate lined up in the lobby and told the resident gathered what they were dressed as and who they really were. Then the residents voted for their favorite costume. Congratulations to Junior Volunteer Mackenzie Fischer, great-granddaughter of resident Teresa Martino, for her winning green dragon outfit. It was BINGO in the afternoon along with a Halloween Movie on activity channel 2. That evening there was a very large bowl of candy on the front porch under the new carport for youngsters trick-or-treating to stop by, wave to the residents in the lobby, and grab a sucker or two. Oh, how those in the nursing home and CV apartments enjoy seeing the little kids dressed up. Thank you to those who made the effort to come.

With the start of the new month on Tuesday, residents, staff, and visitors were given colorful strip of paper to write what they were thankful for on them. These strips were then stapled and linked together to make a very long chain that’s hanging in the lobby. It’s a great reminder to be thankful all month long, not just on the special holiday coming up the last Thursday in November. Popcorn Pop-In & Movie had everyone settled in the own comfy chair in their room to watch Ma & Pa Kettle Go Back to the Farm while snacking on the salty treat. The evening had some involved in Placemat Decorating.

Wednesday was a special Wooden Pumpkin Paint Party in the activity room. Thanks to volunteer Brian Moser for supplying the darling pumpkin-shaped wood from a tree for this project. Most simply painted their pumpkin orange but one resident’s artistic talent went above and beyond to paint a beautiful scene on her wooden board with a darling pumpkin, cute mouse, and colorful fall leaves. Wow. What a fun fall project. It was Step Back in Time in the afternoon for a time of fellowship and visiting. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service on activity channel 2.

Following the reading of the Morning Inspiration over the speaker system, the Lutheran Church Service took place on Thursday. Meeting the spiritual needs of the residents residing on campus is a vitally important part of the Home’s mission statement, in addition to meeting their physical and mental needs. Many thanks to pastor Jonathan Boehne for conducting the Lutheran service that morning. This was followed by Wheel of Fortune and then after lunch was BINGO. That evening Activity Assistant Chloey Halford did a Pumpkin Craft.

Friday’s activities started with Catholic Mass for those who wanted to participate in that denominational church service. All certainly are thankful to be able to have the different church services held in-person again. For National Candy Day on the 4th, residents gathered in the activity room to melt their favorite flavors of Jolly Ranchers to make a sucker. They were certainly fun to make, very colorful to look at, and a most delicious twist to a science project. The evening was filled with Riddles with Residents, a nice group game for all who attended.

Also this week residents who were registered to vote were provided the opportunity to exercise this constitutional right at the Home. Thanks to those who always made this possible for those who reside in this nursing home.

ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGE/DEATH: Joyce Singer of Washington was welcomed to room east 3 on November 2. Also that day Kathy Armstrong returned to her home in ElPaso after being a resident since August. Lanora Crumrine formerly of Toluca and Roanoke passed away on the 2nd after being a resident almost a year. Both staff and residents extended their deepest sympathy to the Crumrine Family for their loss.

The activity department is hiring a part- or full-time morning aide. Hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. but are flexible. Must be able to work every other Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 pm. More details along with an employment application and other available job openings are available on the Home’s website at www.achroanoke.org under the employment tab.