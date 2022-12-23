ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

ADMISSIONS/DISCHARGES/DEATH: Bob Baldwin of Toluca was welcomed to room west 15 on December 21 while Robert Johnson of Benson was discharged that day after a fairly short stay since the end of last month. Marian Lindberg of Roanoke admitted on Thursday, the 22nd, and was shown to room west 17. Sarah Dalley formerly of Radford, VA passed away December 22 after being at the Home since July 2017. Linda Witzig discharge on the 23rd after being a resident since 11-13-22. Staff welcomed the two new faces to the Home, extended their sympathy to the family losing their loved one during the difficult holiday season, and wished both discharging residents the very best when returning to their respective homes, just in time for Christmas.

Sunday morning began with a live Apostolic Christian Church Service held in the dining room for the residents to hear the Word of God preached and enjoy the acapella group singing of hymns. Thank you to the volunteer who regularly helps with this church service as well as the rotation of ministers and songleaders from the Roanoke A.C. Church as it is such a blessing to all. The evening had Christmas carolers singing in the lobby. Thanks to the Bill Family who have annually remembered those living in the nursing home by caroling for them.

Crafts on Monday morning had several doing the Making a Snowman activity. Using a mixture of baking soda and shaving cream to make a thick but fluffy consistency that looked like snow, it could be shaped into balls to make a snowman. What a fun, warm way to make a festive winter decor. The afternoon was filled with BINGO followed by a movie shown on activity channel 2.

Tuesday started off with some residents assisting the laundry department staff with Helping Hands Folding Towels. Thanks to those who pitched in to give the employees working in that department a boost. Next was a Christmas Scavenger Hunt. Starting in the activity room, residents had a checklist of items to locate throughout the Home. A few of the items included an Elf on the Shelf, 5 Christmas wreaths, candy canes, and other holiday stuff. It was a delicious afternoon of munching a salty snack and drinking holiday punch during Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. After supper, the bus was filled again with residents and Country View tenants for the second trip to LaSalle for their Festival of Lights Drive-Through lighting display. It was just as awestriking beautiful as the first group who went earlier had been talking about it for days. Thanks to volunteer bus driver Harold Sauder for his time and help with the outing. On the way back to Roanoke, the chocolate chip cookies that the ladies made just a few hours earlier were served. Yum.

It was a perfect morning on Wednesday to gather around the warmth of the fireplace in the lobby for Fireside Chat about Christmas in the Past. Sharing about old traditions with family brought back many happy memories. The afternoon had many busy in Frosting Christmas Cookies. The cutout sugar cookies looked beautiful but couldn’t be eaten yet as they were for the upcoming Christmas Party.

National Ugly Sweater Day was Thursday. Several staff dressed up for this fun occasion. That morning visitors and staff lined up in the lobby for residents to enjoy all the festive apparel. This was followed by an Ugly Sweater Craft. An indoor Snow Ball Fight earlier that morning was tons of fun. After a very busy morning but due to the winter storm that was starting, BINGO that was on the activity schedule for the afternoon had to be cancelled.

Friday was a day to be flexible. All appreciated the warmth of being inside while the snow was fiercely blowing in the strong winds of the winter storm. Unfortunately, the Christmas Party scheduled for that morning had to be postponed to Monday. All had a good attitude and decided they would enjoy the anticipation of getting a gift from their Secret Santa for a few more days.

THANK YOU: A very heartfelt thank you to the groups who Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View apartments the last few weeks. This was a huge blessing to those who reside at the Home as well as the staff. Please consider scheduling your family, church, or civic group to sing anytime throughout the year by contacting Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.