ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: A very heartfelt thank you to the groups who Christmas caroled at the nursing home and Country View apartments the last few weeks. This was a huge blessing to those who reside at the Home as well as the staff. Please consider scheduling your family, church, or civic group to sing anytime throughout the year by contacting Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or via email at jenna@achroanoke.org to arrange a mutually convenient date and time.

Sunday evening, December 11, a few residents loaded onto the activity bus and drove over to St. Peters Lutheran church in Benson for their drive-through live nativity scene. Once there, the volunteers at the scene brought the residents cookies to snack on and even brought a goat onto the bus for each to get to pet. After supper, carolers came to sing Christmas music to the residents in the lobby. The joyous sounds of Jesus birth brought happiness to all.

It was National Gingerbread House Day on Monday. The activity that morning was making miniature gingerbread houses. Some residents had a thoughtful process very decorating their house while others blindly went into it. Such creativity came from this fun activity with the end result of everyone producing a darling holiday decoration. BINGO filled the afternoon with fun while Christmas Riddles after supper brought laughs. It was another blessed evening with a group of singers from the A.C. Faith Young Group filling the lobby with their beautiful voices praising baby Jesus.

On Tuesday for National Cocoa Day, residents created a cute cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows in Crafts. The afternoon had the activity room filled with those who watched the Polar Bear Express movie and munch on popcorn and drink hot cocoa.

Marshmallow Golf on Wednesday morning was a silly twist to the traditional game of golf. Instead of using gold balls, large marshmallows were putted. Many residents rose and beat the challenge while exchanging laughs at the results of their efforts. Christmas Scattergories was a great holiday group game that evening before livestreaming the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Prairie Choristers “Hope is Born” Christmas Program was shown on activity channel 2.

Thursday was International Tea Day with a Tea Party in the activity calendar after the Lutheran Church Service that morning. An assortment of different flavors of hot tea were available. Elegant conversations took place while sipping tea from a classic tea set. That afternoon was another great time at BINGO followed by the classic “White Christmas” showing on activity channel 2.

On Friday morning, the favorite exercise of Balloon Volleyball was held followed by a Wreath Craft. More holiday fun took place that afternoon with Christmas Tic Tac Toe. In addition, the Gifts to Yanks had the veterans remembered by their fellow vets with presents. Thank you to those who served our great country years ago and those who continue to acknowledge them each year at this time.

DEATH: Audrey Thomas formerly of Pekin and WinterHaven, FL passed away December 12, 2022 after being a resident since the end of July. Staff and residents extend their sympathy to the family.