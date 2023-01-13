ROANOKE APOSTOLIC CHRISTIAN HOME NEWS

THANK YOU: Many thanks to the Martin Family for sharing the beautiful flowers from Bob Martin’s visitation. These gorgeous fresh arrangements were greatly enjoyed by all the residents, staff, and visitors at the nursing home. Their beautiful fragrance filled the lobby with their splendid scent. Some of the bigger arrangements were broken into smaller vases to be able to put flowers on every dining room table. This type of donation always brings such a lift to all but even more so with the gloomy gray skies this time of year in central Illinois. Thank you, Bob Martin Family.

DEATH/DISCHARGE/ADMISSION: Kathy Armstrong of ElPaso passed away on 1-9-23 after being at the Home for only a few days. Staff extended their sympathy to her family. January 12 Clancy Castle was able to return to his residence in East Peoria after being in the nursing home since the day after Christmas. All wished him well when leaving and both of these residents will certainly be missed. Edie Wenger of Eureka was welcomed to room west 10 on the 13th.

Monday morning, January 9, started with another new activity called Cocoa Cart. Activity staff went around room to room with their cartful of delicious hot chocolate along with many different toppings, including crushed candy canes, whipped cream, marshmallows, white chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, red colored sugar, and more. Each person got to choose the toppings they wanted to try. What a festive, chocolate treat that tasted so outstanding many wanted seconds and some even asked for thirds. The afternoon fun included BINGO as well as a Red Skelton movie on activity channel 2.

The ladies were busy on Tuesday morning in Helping Hands. They happily supported the laundry department by folding the towels and wash rags. Afterwards, residents lined up in the activity room to try out the new Bean Bag Twister Toss game. Different colored circles with different amount of points on them were taped to the floor. Three bean bags were given to each contestant to toss at the circles. Points on the circles where a bag landed were recorded and tallied at the end. The competition was exciting as enthusiasm grew with each scoring toss. It was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie that afternoon with Winter Mad Libs after supper. The laughs from randomly filling in the blanks with the verbs, exclamations, adjectives, etc. produced some funny stories about Frosty the Snowman and other jolly seasonal stories.

It was very exciting on Wednesday when a prior Family Night entertainment duo were back for the first time since COVID. Judy Ernst and Bob shared their musical talents on the accordions along with their great comical personalities. The program today was set back in the 1950’s with some Elvis songs, early rock & roll classics, some Disney music, and they threw in couple of their own favorites, too. Before each song, Judy announced the title and gave some history behind it all the while poking fun towards Bab and the residents. It was quite the combination comedy/musical performance. That morning Bob Martin’s funeral at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church was livestreamed on activity channel 2, especially for those residents who had requested in advance about hoping to be able to see it. In Crafts after lunch, several residents enjoyed making an igloo with a simple white styrofoam cup and white mini marshmallows. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Family Night presentation by Jay and Jackie Braker on their amazing story of God’s provision during his diving accident last Labor Day weekend.

National Hot Tea Day was the 12th so an old-fashioned Tea Party was held in celebration. Activity staff pulled out the fine china for the ladies to sip on their choice of the assorted teas offered. One said that she used to have tea parties with her mom and how she wished she could go back in time to have one last tea party with her. Such a precious memory. It was the favorite group game that afternoon—BINGO—and another great group game that evening—Winter Pictionary. It’s always a good time to win candy when getting 5 number in a row and so much fun to guess the drawings by the talented (and sometimes not-so-talented) activity staff.

The week concluded with a Penguin Craft on Friday followed by a documentary on these playful animals in the snow shown on activity channel 2 that afternoon. In between these activities were Staff Visits as well as an interactive What’s Your Favorite Part of Winter discussion by the warm fireplace in the lobby.

LOOKING AHEAD: It’s a fun Candyland Week with themed activities coming up based on the popular children’s board game. Check out the January activity calendar on the Home’s website www.achroanoke.org under the Services tab, choosing the Activities option in the dropdown menu.